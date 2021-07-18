Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 19 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1810



USD/JPY 110.05



GBP/USD 1.3782



USD/CHF 0.9193



USD/CAD 1.2609 (ps. see the oil news link below)



AUD/USD 0.7402



NZD/USD 0.7001









As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Some small change only from late Friday levels:For the oil folks, OPEC+ called a weekend snap meeting and have done a deal: