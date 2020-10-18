Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 19 October 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!







EUR/USD 1.1722



USD/JPY 105.40



GBP/USD 1.2893 down a touch, I'll be back with the latest Brexit worries!



USD/CHF 0.9149



USD/CAD 1.3195



AUD/USD 0.7085



NZD/USD 0.6619 ... a victory for the incumbent Ardern in the election this weekend has given kiwi a boost early.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.