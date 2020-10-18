Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 19 October 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Small change only from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1722
- USD/JPY 105.40
- GBP/USD 1.2893 down a touch, I'll be back with the latest Brexit worries!
- USD/CHF 0.9149
- USD/CAD 1.3195
- AUD/USD 0.7085
- NZD/USD 0.6619 ... a victory for the incumbent Ardern in the election this weekend has given kiwi a boost early.