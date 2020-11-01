Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 2 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month.

And a big week coming up!





EUR/USD 1.1655



USD/JPY 104.55



GBP/USD 1.2925 (see weekend posts on GBP-related news)



USD/CHF 0.9159



AUD/USD 0.7028

NZD/USD 0.6621

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Some small change from late Friday levels:I'll be back with more weekend news soon.