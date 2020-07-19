Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 20 July 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.1413



USD/JPY 107.12



GBP/USD 1.2554



USD/CHF 0.9408



USD/CAD 1.3576



AUD/USD 0.6983



NZD/USD 0.6546





I'll be back soon with weekend news.

