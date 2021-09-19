Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 20 September 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.1732



USD/JPY 109.95



GBP/USD 1.3743



USD/CHF 0.9318



USD/CAD 1.2758



AUD/USD 0.7269



NZD/USD 0.7035

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.