Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 27 April 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Little change from late Friday levels:EUR/USD 1.0823
USD/JPY 107.58
GBP/USD 1.2374
USD/CHF 0.9731
USD/CAD 1.4099
AUD/USD 0.6387
NZD/USD 0.6012 (note, its a market holiday in New Zealand today0
I'll be back soon with weekend news.