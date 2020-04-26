Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 27 April 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online. Until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Little change from late Friday levels:



NZD/USD 0.6012 (note, its a market holiday in New Zealand today0





I'll be back soon with weekend news.



EUR/USD 1.0823USD/JPY 107.58GBP/USD 1.2374USD/CHF 0.9731USD/CAD 1.4099AUD/USD 0.6387