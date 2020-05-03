Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices -
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online (ps. Japan is on holiday today) ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Little change from late Friday levels:
EUR/USD 1.0979
USD/JPY 106.83
GBP/USD 1.2499
USD/CHF 0.9613
USD/CAD 1.4074
AUD/USD 0.6420
NZD/USD 0.6056
Be back soon with weekend news.