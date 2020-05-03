Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online (ps. Japan is on holiday today) ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





NZD/USD 0.6056





Be back soon with weekend news.



Little change from late Friday levels:EUR/USD 1.0979USD/JPY 106.83GBP/USD 1.2499USD/CHF 0.9613USD/CAD 1.4074AUD/USD 0.6420