Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 21 September 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1842

USD/JPY 104.55

GBP/USD 1.2937

USD/CHF 0.9106

USD/CAD 1.3201

AUD/USD 0.7288

NZD/USD 0.6756





Be back soon with weekend news.



