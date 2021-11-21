Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 22 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

Sydney time is just after 6.30 am, Tokyo 4.30am and Singapore & HK an hour earlier still

Liquidity improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



Some small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1298



USD/JPY 113.88



GBP/USD 1.3455

USD/CHF 0.9272

USD/CAD 1.2646



AUD/USD 0.7245



NZD/USD 0.7010

Some small change from late Friday levels:

Its just after 8.30am in New Zealand, and as is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin.