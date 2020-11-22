Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 23 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!







EUR/USD 1.1854



USD/JPY 103.81



GBP/USD 1.3295 ... a little boost on Brexit trade deal hopes



USD/CHF 0.9112



USD/CAD 1.3086



AUD/USD 0.7310



NZD/USD 0.6927

I'll be back soon with weekend news.





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.