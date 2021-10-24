Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 25 October 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



FX rate guide:

EUR/USD 1.1636



USD/JPY 113.58



GBP/USD 1.3761



USD/CHF 0.9162



USD/CAD 1.2374



AUD/USD 0.7468



NZD/USD 0.7154 (Note - its a New Zealand holiday today) BTC/USD is just above US$60K

BTC/USD is just above US$60K

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.