Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 26 April 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



Guide to levels, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.2093



USD/JPY 107.96



GBP/USD 1.3878



USD/CHF 0.9142



USD/CAD 1.2481



AUD/USD 0.7745



NZD/USD 0.7196

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.