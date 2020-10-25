Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 26 October 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





EUR/USD 1.1856

USD/JPY 104.77

GBP/USD 1.3060 ... Brexit trade deal hope/despair ping pong continues - EU/UK talks are extended through to October 28, a little optimism in the UK about a deal.

USD/CHF 0.9052

AUD/USD 0.7135

NZD/USD 0.6682 I'll be back soon with more of the weekend news. Small change only from late Friday levels:I'll be back soon with more of the weekend news.





Its a normal Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.