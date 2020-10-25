Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 26 October 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!Its a normal Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Small change only from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1856
- USD/JPY 104.77
- GBP/USD 1.3060 ... Brexit trade deal hope/despair ping pong continues - EU/UK talks are extended through to October 28, a little optimism in the UK about a deal.
- USD/CHF 0.9052
- AUD/USD 0.7135
- NZD/USD 0.6682