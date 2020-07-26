Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 27 July 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It will improve as more Asian centres come on online ... until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Some small change from late Friday levels, a little move out of AUD into yen so far :



EUR/USD 1.1654



USD/JPY 106.04



GBP/USD 1.2794



USD/CHF 0.9213



USD/CAD 1.3423



AUD/USD 0.7092



NZD/USD 0.6634





Be back soon with more weekend news.



