Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 27 September 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





Some small change from late Friday levels; GBP, AUD and NZD all lower in the early hours :

EUR/USD 1.1725



USD/JPY 110.67



GBP/USD 1.3665 ... in the UK some petrol stations are running dry ... heads up from last week on this from ForexLive: More on the UK shortage of fuel delivery drivers ... you know when the government urges you not to panic buy there is really only one option, right?



USD/CHF 0.9250



USD/CAD 1.2650



AUD/USD 0.7247 ... coronavirus outbreak accelerates in Australia's second most populous state



NZD/USD 0.6998



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.