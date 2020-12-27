Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 28 December 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week - the final one for 2020.





Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.







EUR/USD 1.2188



USD/JPY 103.56



GBP/USD 1.3574



USD/CHF 0.8883



USD/CAD 1.2848



AUD/USD 0.7601



NZD/USD 0.7105

Posts today, and for this week will be a little light-on due to the holiday period. Still, I'll be back soon with more. Guide:Posts today, and for this week will be a little light-on due to the holiday period. Still, I'll be back soon with more.

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online - and its even less liquid than usual today due to the holiday mode many liquidity providers are in.