Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 28 December 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week - the final one for 2020.On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online - and its even less liquid than usual today due to the holiday mode many liquidity providers are in.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Guide:
- EUR/USD 1.2188
- USD/JPY 103.56
- GBP/USD 1.3574
- USD/CHF 0.8883
- USD/CAD 1.2848
- AUD/USD 0.7601
- NZD/USD 0.7105
Posts today, and for this week will be a little light-on due to the holiday period. Still, I'll be back soon with more.