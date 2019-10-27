Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 28 October 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders! Welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
EUR/USD 1.1081USD/JPY 108.74
GBP/USD 1.2823
USD/CHF 0.9947
USD/CAD 1.3058
AUD/USD 0.6825
NZD/USD 0.6353
Little change since late Friday's levels