Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 28 October 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders! Welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

EUR/USD 1.1081



USD/JPY 108.74GBP/USD 1.2823USD/CHF 0.9947USD/CAD 1.3058AUD/USD 0.6825NZD/USD 0.6353Little change since late Friday's levels