Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 29 June 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.







Some small change from late Friday levels:



USD/JPY 107.11

GBP/USD 1.2343

USD/CHF 0.9475



NZD/USD 0.6416





I'll be back soon with weekend news.





Meanwhile, it looks like the coronavirus situation in the is not getting much better.

Some LA County businesses have been ordered to close again.

The Governor of Texas says the infection has taken a swift an dangerous turn in the state

USD is touch better supported in the really early going here, AUD, kiwi, CAD down a few points.









As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.EUR/USD 1.1224USD/CAD 1.3669AUD/USD 0.6860