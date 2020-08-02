Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 3 August 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It will improve as more Asian centres come on online ... until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels, barely worth noting
- EUR/USD 1.1776
- USD/JPY 105.77
- GBP/USD 1.3082
- USD/CHF 0.9135
- USD/CAD 1.3405
- AUD/USD 0.7133
- NZD/USD 0.6630
Be back soon with more weekend news.