Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 3 August 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month.





Some small change from late Friday levels, barely worth noting





EUR/USD 1.1776



USD/JPY 105.77



GBP/USD 1.3082



USD/CHF 0.9135



USD/CAD 1.3405



AUD/USD 0.7133



NZD/USD 0.6630

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It will improve as more Asian centres come on online ... until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Be back soon with more weekend news.