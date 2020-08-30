Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 31 August 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



Small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1905

USD/JPY 105.43

GBP/USD 1.3345

USD/CHF 0.9043

USD/CAD 1.3104

AUD/USD 0.7361

NZD/USD 0.6732



I'll be back soon with weekend news.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus I'll be back soon with weekend news.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.