Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 5 October 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
For the latest on Trump and his case of COVID-19:
And for earlier info, scroll down the main page.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Only small change from late Friday levels:
Be back soon with weekend news.
- EUR/USD 1.1713
- USD/JPY 105.31
- GBP/USD 1.2935
- USD/CHF 0.9199
- USD/CAD 1.3301
- AUD/USD 0.7164
- NZD/USD 0.6631
