Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 5 October 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

For the latest on Trump and his case of COVID-19:
And for earlier info, scroll down the main page. 

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. 

Only small change from late Friday levels:
  • EUR/USD 1.1713
  • USD/JPY 105.31
  • GBP/USD 1.2935
  • USD/CHF 0.9199
  • USD/CAD 1.3301
  • AUD/USD 0.7164
  • NZD/USD 0.6631

Be back soon with weekend news.

