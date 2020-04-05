Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 6 April 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



Expect another huge week.





Not too much change from late Friday levels, but do check this final note below.





EUR/USD 1.0815

USD/JPY 108.44

GBP/USD 1.2263

USD/CHF 0.9769

USD/CAD 1.4222 … this is all over the place, very thin trade and choppy

AUD/USD 0.6012

NZD/USD 0.5868



Usual heads-up for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





