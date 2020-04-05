Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 6 April 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
Expect another huge week.
Not too much change from late Friday levels, but do check this final note below.
EUR/USD 1.0815
USD/JPY 108.44
GBP/USD 1.2263
USD/CHF 0.9769
USD/CAD 1.4222 … this is all over the place, very thin trade and choppy
AUD/USD 0.6012
NZD/USD 0.5868
Usual heads-up for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.