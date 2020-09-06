Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 7 September 2020 - Brexit wobbles for GBP

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1836

USD/JPY 106.27

GBP/USD 1.3244 ... 61 ... 65 ... 51 ... 64 .... Wild and woolly in the early goings on. There was some Brexit news over the weekend (see my Saturday post) and I'll have more to come on this separately - the UK negotiator has chucked his toys out of the pram ... again.

USD/CHF 0.9129

USD/CAD 1.3056

AUD/USD 0.7283

NZD/USD 0.6720

I'll be back soon with more of the weekend news.





