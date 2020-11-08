Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 9 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





The impactful news item over the weekend was the news of Biden's election win sweeping across major networks around the globe. The networks running the results and making the call:

US election - AP declares Biden the winner As I post Trump has not conceded. 'Risk' FX sentiment a little better in early trading:



EUR/USD 1.1884



USD/JPY 103.40



GBP/USD 1.3160



USD/CHF 0.8990



AUD/USD 0.7273

NZD/USD 0.6780 Be back soon with weekend news.





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.