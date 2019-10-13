Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices Monday 14 October 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels, a few tics here aand there. GBP the biggest.
- EUR/USD 1.1036
- USD/JPY 108.35
- GBP/USD 1.2611
- USD/CHF 0.9974
- USD/CAD 1.3204
- AUD/USD 0.6789
- NZD/USD 0.6330