Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 01 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month!



Early indicative levels:

EUR/USD 1.1557



USD/JPY 114.08 (ps. Japanese election exit polls indicate a return of the incumbent government led by PM Kishida. More economic stimulus is expected from his government ahead. I'll have more to come on this separately.)



GBP/USD 1.3679



USD/CHF 0.9163



USD/CAD 1.2385



AUD/USD 0.7512 (marked a little lower in the wake of China PMIs)



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.