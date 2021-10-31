Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 01 November 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Early indicative levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1557
- USD/JPY 114.08 (ps. Japanese election exit polls indicate a return of the incumbent government led by PM Kishida. More economic stimulus is expected from his government ahead. I'll have more to come on this separately.)
- GBP/USD 1.3679
- USD/CHF 0.9163
- USD/CAD 1.2385
- AUD/USD 0.7512 (marked a little lower in the wake of China PMIs)
- NZD/USD 0.7155 (also marked lower)