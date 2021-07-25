Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 26 July 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





Some small change from late Friday levels:

EUR/USD 1.1774



USD/JPY 110.49



GBP/USD 1.3754



USD/CHF 0.9203



USD/CAD 1.2564



AUD/USD 0.7365



NZD/USD 0.6974 Be back soon with weekend news.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.