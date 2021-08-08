Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 9 August 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Little change from late Friday levels:
  • EUR/USD 1.1763
  • USD/JPY 110.34
  • GBP/USD 1.3880
  • USD/CHF 0.9144
  • USD/CAD 1.2548
  • AUD/USD 0.7360
  • NZD/USD 0.7012
Be back soon with weekend news. ICYMI, weekend posts:
