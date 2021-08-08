Monday morning open levels - indicative forex rates - 9 August 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!







EUR/USD 1.1763



USD/JPY 110.34



GBP/USD 1.3880



USD/CHF 0.9144



USD/CAD 1.2548



AUD/USD 0.7360



NZD/USD 0.7012

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.