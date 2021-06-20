Monday morning open levels - indicative FX rates - 21 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new forex week.



Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.1855



USD/JPY 110.24



GBP/USD 1.3814



USD/CHF 0.9214



USD/CAD 1.2451



AUD/USD 0.7483



NZD/USD 0.6942 Bitcoin is circa US$35,100, off its sub $33.5K weekend lows

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.