Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices 02 March 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month.
Yen a touch better bid after the weekend, China PMIs a first heads up to the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak:
- China official PMIs February: Manufacturing 35.7 (expected 45.0) Non-manufacturing 29.6 (expected 51.0)
Early pricing:
- EUR/USD 1.1028
- USD/JPY 107.44
- GBP/USD 1.2799
- USD/CHF 0.9643
- USD/CAD 1.3424
- AUD/USD 0.6480
- NZD/USD 0.6215
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
