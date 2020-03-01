Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices 02 March 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week and month.



Yen a touch better bid after the weekend, China PMIs a first heads up to the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak:

Early pricing:

EUR/USD 1.1028



USD/JPY 107.44



GBP/USD 1.2799



USD/CHF 0.9643



USD/CAD 1.3424



AUD/USD 0.6480



NZD/USD 0.6215





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.







