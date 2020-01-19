Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices - 20 January 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening all ForexLive traders. Welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1094
- USD/JPY 110.36
- GBP/USD 1.2994 - a bit lower for cable
- USD/CHF 0.9679
- USD/CAD 1.3063
- AUD/USD 0.6879
- NZD/USD 0.6613
Be back soon with weekend news.