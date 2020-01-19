Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices - 20 January 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening all ForexLive traders. Welcome to the start of the new FX week!



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.1094



USD/JPY 110.36



GBP/USD 1.2994 - a bit lower for cable



USD/CHF 0.9679



USD/CAD 1.3063



AUD/USD 0.6879



NZD/USD 0.6613

Be back soon with weekend news.