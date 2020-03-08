Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices 9 March 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

Its been a risk off kinda news weekend and early prices are reflecting that.





Usual heads up first: Monday morning market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





Early pricing:



EUR/USD 1.1338



USD/JPY 104 .31



.31 GBP/USD 1.3060



USD/CHF 0.9342



USD/CAD 1.3521



AUD/USD 0.6622



NZD/USD 0.6334









