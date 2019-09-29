Monday opening FX rates - foreign exchange rate indications - 30 September 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening & welcome to Monday morning.

EUR/USD 1.0941

USD/JPY 107.98

GBP/USD 1.2299

USD/CHF 0.9911

USD/CAD 1.3242

AUD/USD 0.6758

NZD/USD 0.6293

Not too much change from late Friday levels, a calm beginning.





Keep on weekending if you like!









Usual reminder --> Monday morning market liquidity is very thin. Prices can swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Liquidity improves as more Asian centres come on online.