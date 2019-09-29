Monday opening FX rates - foreign exchange rate indications - 30 September 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening & welcome to Monday morning.Usual reminder --> Monday morning market liquidity is very thin. Prices can swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Liquidity improves as more Asian centres come on online.
- EUR/USD 1.0941
- USD/JPY 107.98
- GBP/USD 1.2299
- USD/CHF 0.9911
- USD/CAD 1.3242
- AUD/USD 0.6758
- NZD/USD 0.6293
Not too much change from late Friday levels, a calm beginning.
Keep on weekending if you like!