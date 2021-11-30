Money markets push back on Fed rate hike expectations

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A full 25 bps rate hike now seen in September 2022

That compares to last week when a 25 bps rate hike was priced in for July 2022 instead. As mentioned here, this is arguably one reason why the euro is managing to take in some comfort against the dollar since Friday.

