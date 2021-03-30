Month-end rebalancing flows point to moderate USD selling - Citi

There has been lots of talk about large flows into bonds and out of equities on quarter end but much less about FX.

Citi's updated estimate of this month-end fixing model point to moderate USD selling into tomorrow's fix.

"The signal has changed to a moderate USD sell. The strength of this month's signal is below the historical norm, measuring 0.4 standard deviations on average," Citi notes.

"The discrepancy between the JPY sell and buy-signals for other currencies suggests that EURJPY, GBPJPY and other JPY crosses may also move higher ahead of this month-end," Citi adds.

