Mood sours after Mnuchin highlights differences on stimulus

It could be that, could be other things

The US dollar is making a bit of a comeback.





The turn had already started but accelerated after Mnuchin highlighted the differences in stimulus talks.







"At this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are in the level of details," he said.







I don't know how much Wall Street is banking on stimulus. I look at a company like American Airlines, which climbed last week on stimulus hopes. It's now back down to were it was before but hasn't moved today.





There's a real ebb-and-flow in this market at the moment -- it's all momentum and there are few people willing to really drive a stake in the ground and make a big bet.

