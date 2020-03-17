Moody's 2020 China growth forecast is just 4.8%
Official Chinese growth data never varies much at all from the set target.
Will that persist given the huge negative impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy?
Moody's are looking for a substantially below target 4.8%,citing
- slow resumption of activity
- weak demand for China's exports
More from the ratings agency:
- forecast no growth in Japan, Singapore
- contraction in HK
- risks for APAC are firmly titled to the down side, much weaker European and American economies than currently assumed