Moody's expect EU funds will boost growth, cut debt in Southern Europe

Latest piece of research from Moody's (rating agency)

Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain to receive nearly half of all grants and loans in EU recovery fund

Along with regular EU funding, the associated investment will lift growth, reduce debt and improve debt affordability



Would it be wrong to re-use this pic so soon?



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In Southern Europe, EU recovery funds will boost growth and cut debt, but long-term benefits are more uncertain