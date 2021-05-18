Moody's expect EU funds will boost growth, cut debt in Southern Europe
Latest piece of research from Moody's (rating agency)In Southern Europe, EU recovery funds will boost growth and cut debt, but long-term benefits are more uncertain
- Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain to receive nearly half of all grants and loans in EU recovery fund
- Along with regular EU funding, the associated investment will lift growth, reduce debt and improve debt affordability
