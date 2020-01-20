Moody's: Expects UK economy to slow to 1% GDP growth this year
Moody's with some commentary about the UK economy
- House price inflation will be flat, at ~0.8% for several years
- Brexit challenges will continue to erode consumer confidence
- That will also dampen housing activity in the UK
The commentary touches more on credit conditions and the credit quality of new securitisations but there's a bit part mention of the economy in general as noted above.
Despite the overwhelming election victory for Boris Johnson, it is doubtful that the sentiment will do enough to mark a significant change in the economic trajectory for the UK.
The prospects of a no-deal Brexit remain present and with the BOE also casting doubts over the UK economy, it doesn't present much confidence to businesses and investors.