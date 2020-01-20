Moody's: Expects UK economy to slow to 1% GDP growth this year

  • House price inflation will be flat, at ~0.8% for several years
  • Brexit challenges will continue to erode consumer confidence
  • That will also dampen housing activity in the UK
The commentary touches more on credit conditions and the credit quality of new securitisations but there's a bit part mention of the economy in general as noted above.

Despite the overwhelming election victory for Boris Johnson, it is doubtful that the sentiment will do enough to mark a significant change in the economic trajectory for the UK.

The prospects of a no-deal Brexit remain present and with the BOE also casting doubts over the UK economy, it doesn't present much confidence to businesses and investors.

