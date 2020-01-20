Moody's: Expects UK economy to slow to 1% GDP growth this year

Moody's with some commentary about the UK economy

House price inflation will be flat, at ~0.8% for several years

Brexit challenges will continue to erode consumer confidence

That will also dampen housing activity in the UK

The commentary touches more on credit conditions and the credit quality of new securitisations but there's a bit part mention of the economy in general as noted above.





Despite the overwhelming election victory for Boris Johnson, it is doubtful that the sentiment will do enough to mark a significant change in the economic trajectory for the UK.





The prospects of a no-deal Brexit remain present and with the BOE also casting doubts over the UK economy, it doesn't present much confidence to businesses and investors.



