Moody's: Global economy will remain fragile in 2020

Moody's weighs in with some commentary about the world economy





Global economy will remain fragile next year as risks to credit conditions rise

Rising political and geopolitical risks are exacerbating slow growth

That reduces economies' abilities to respond to shocks

Trade uncertainty will continue to disrupt supply chains and weigh on investment

Overall global growth will remain lackluster amid deceleration in US and China

Recession risks will remain elevated in Europe and in the US

Adding that they do not expect a recession next year but recession risks are building amid a backdrop of trade policy uncertainty in the global economy.





They also mention that global interest rates will remain low and that yield curves are to remain flat for several years going forward.





I think this is pretty much the base-case scenario for the global economy at this point i.e. slow and sluggish growth with rising risks of things turning into something worse.





Any potential rebound in global trade and manufacturing conditions will likely take a few years to come about so if we can weather that storm, then perhaps the recession can will be kicked down the road again for a few more years.







