Moody's: Growing frequency of natural disasters is credit negative for Australian RMBS

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Probably of interest to a small number of folks only, but might be worth a read anyway.  

  • "Natural disasters can disrupt economic activity and reduce incomes, as well as lower property values in affected areas, all of which raise the risk of mortgage delinquencies and losses" 
  • "However, the geographic diversity of RMBS mortgage pools, insurance payouts and financial relief offered by lenders and governments help mitigate the impact on the performance of Australian RMBS" 
  • mortgage delinquency rates in rated RMBS increased only modestly following natural disasters, while the impact has typically also only been temporary.
Much more here at the link. 



