Moody's: Growing frequency of natural disasters is credit negative for Australian RMBS
Probably of interest to a small number of folks only, but might be worth a read anyway.
- "Natural disasters can disrupt economic activity and reduce incomes, as well as lower property values in affected areas, all of which raise the risk of mortgage delinquencies and losses"
- "However, the geographic diversity of RMBS mortgage pools, insurance payouts and financial relief offered by lenders and governments help mitigate the impact on the performance of Australian RMBS"
- mortgage delinquency rates in rated RMBS increased only modestly following natural disasters, while the impact has typically also only been temporary.
Much more here at the link.