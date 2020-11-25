Moody's is bullish on Australia - sees robust growth from next year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The ratings agency says Australia will return to robust growth in 2021

  • cites the country's sound and diverse economic fundamentals
  • pandemic response highlights Australia's flexibility and capacity to use fiscal policy to buffer against shocks
  • broad diversification of Australian industry, and flexibility, competitiveness of economy to support sustainable recovery over next few years
  • says debt burdens will climb to around 18% of GDP in the fiscal year, does not foresee a material weakening in the sovereign credit profile
Australia

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose