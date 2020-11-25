Moody's is bullish on Australia - sees robust growth from next year
The ratings agency says Australia will return to robust growth in 2021
- cites the country's sound and diverse economic fundamentals
- pandemic response highlights Australia's flexibility and capacity to use fiscal policy to buffer against shocks
- broad diversification of Australian industry, and flexibility, competitiveness of economy to support sustainable recovery over next few years
- says debt burdens will climb to around 18% of GDP in the fiscal year, does not foresee a material weakening in the sovereign credit profile