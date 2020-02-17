Moody's lower GDP forecasts for China and global economies
Ratings agency Moody's says coronavirus dents optimism just as global economy showed signs of stabilization
- coronavirus creates new risks to prospects of incipient stabilization of global growth this year resulting from truce in US-China trade war
- revised global growth forecasts down by two-tenths of percentage point
- expects G-20 economies to collectively grow at annual rate of 2.4% in 2020
- revised downward GDP growth forecasts for china to 5.2% in 2020, and maintains expectation of 5.7% growth in 2021
- says fear of coronavirus contagion will negatively affect commerce in China