Moody's lower GDP forecasts for China and global economies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ratings agency Moody's says coronavirus dents optimism just as global economy showed signs of stabilization

  • coronavirus creates new risks to prospects of incipient stabilization of global growth this year resulting from truce in US-China trade war
  • revised global growth forecasts down by two-tenths of percentage point
  • expects G-20 economies to collectively grow at annual rate of 2.4% in 2020
  • revised downward GDP growth forecasts for china to 5.2% in 2020, and maintains expectation of 5.7% growth in 2021
  • says fear of coronavirus contagion will negatively affect commerce in China



