Moody's on Australia - containment of pandemic paves the way for economic rebound

Moody's says corporate Australia set for uneven recovery across sectors

  • says Australia's much better containment of pandemic than other countries has paved way for eased restrictions and an economic rebound
  • says most corporate sectors in Australia poised for recovery, but uncertain air-travel restrictions to weigh on aviation sector
  •  metallurgical coal demand in Australia will suffer as a result of trade tensions with China

 more to come  
