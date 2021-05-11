Moody's on Australia - containment of pandemic paves the way for economic rebound
Moody's says corporate Australia set for uneven recovery across sectors
- says Australia's much better containment of pandemic than other countries has paved way for eased restrictions and an economic rebound
- says most corporate sectors in Australia poised for recovery, but uncertain air-travel restrictions to weigh on aviation sector
- metallurgical coal demand in Australia will suffer as a result of trade tensions with China