Moody's on Japan - A1 rating affirmed, stable outlook maintained

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Moody's affirms Japan's A1 ratings; maintains stable outlook

  •  says expects Japan's fiscal and debt metrics to stabilize in the next few years
  •  says Japan's sovereign rating and outlook continue to be driven over medium term by impact of social considerations on economy and public finances
  •  says traction on economic reform likely to partly offset pressure on potential growth from population decline
  •  says expects Japan's trend of fiscal deficit consolidation to resume
