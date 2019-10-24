Coming Up!
Moody's on Japan - A1 rating affirmed, stable outlook maintained
ForexLive
- says expects Japan's fiscal and debt metrics to stabilize in the next few years
- says Japan's sovereign rating and outlook continue to be driven over medium term by impact of social considerations on economy and public finances
- says traction on economic reform likely to partly offset pressure on potential growth from population decline
- says expects Japan's trend of fiscal deficit consolidation to resume
