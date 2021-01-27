Moody's on the EU-China agreement - mixed impact

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The rating agency on the implications ahead, in brief:

  • the EU-China pact strengthens ties, posing mixed sectoral impact and wide geopolitical implications
  • China will likely also gain political and economic benefits, but short-term challenges are likely for some sectors in the near term
  • The pact requires China to further open up to EU businesses in an array of sectors, potential credit positive for EU and its companies
  • economic benefits from the agreement for china will be more likely in the next five to 10 years

