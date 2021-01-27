Moody's on the EU-China agreement - mixed impact
The rating agency on the implications ahead, in brief:
- the EU-China pact strengthens ties, posing mixed sectoral impact and wide geopolitical implications
- China will likely also gain political and economic benefits, but short-term challenges are likely for some sectors in the near term
- The pact requires China to further open up to EU businesses in an array of sectors, potential credit positive for EU and its companies
- economic benefits from the agreement for china will be more likely in the next five to 10 years