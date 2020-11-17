Moody's on the new tripolar world order - widespread credit risks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Moody's says the tripolar world economy is led by China, the EU and the US. 

  • will impact trade and supply chains, regulation, tech, and the role of governments.
  • says will be enhanced intraregional trade but this will be partly offset by slowein interregional trade
  • investment and capital flows will be more influenced by politics
This not really a new idea of course. It'll be interesting to see if the move toward tripolar slows or recedes with the new US administration in place on January 20. 

