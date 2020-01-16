Moody's on the phase 1 US-China deal - will not resolve core differences

says outlook for APAC corporates remains negative in 2020 amid slowing global growth and trade policy uncertainty

"while positive, the US-China trade agreement will not resolve core differences, dampening business sentiment globally"

global economic growth will remain lacklustre, with growth in the US and China decelerating to 1.7% and 5.8% respectively in 2020

expects major central banks, including US Fed ECB, & BOJ will maintain accommodative monetary policies

Dunno, at least until the November US election we can expect US-China differences to be swept under the carpet? Or, maybe not?