Moody's on the phase 1 US-China deal - will not resolve core differences
Moody's downbeat not only on the trade deal ...
- says outlook for APAC corporates remains negative in 2020 amid slowing global growth and trade policy uncertainty
- "while positive, the US-China trade agreement will not resolve core differences, dampening business sentiment globally"
- global economic growth will remain lacklustre, with growth in the US and China decelerating to 1.7% and 5.8% respectively in 2020
- expects major central banks, including US Fed ECB, & BOJ will maintain accommodative monetary policies
---
APAC is Asia-Pacific in case you are wondering.