Moody's on the phase 1 US-China deal - will not resolve core differences

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Moody's downbeat not only on the trade deal ...

  • says outlook for APAC corporates remains negative in 2020 amid slowing global growth and trade policy uncertainty
  • "while positive, the US-China trade agreement will not resolve core differences, dampening business sentiment globally"
  • global economic growth will remain lacklustre, with growth in the US and China decelerating to 1.7% and 5.8% respectively in 2020
  • expects major central banks, including US Fed ECB, & BOJ will maintain accommodative monetary policies
Dunno, at least until the November US election we can expect US-China differences to be swept under the carpet? Or, maybe not? 
APAC is Asia-Pacific in case you are wondering.


