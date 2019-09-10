Moody's reduces Italy 2019 growth forecast to 0.2% from 0.4%
Says that Baa3 rating reflects elevated public debt levels that are unlikely to decline in the coming years
No hints of a further downgrade just yet but this just sums up the economic sentiment surrounding the Italian economy as of now.
It is basically one of stagnant economic growth with continued worries about debt - which will be yet another topic of debate with the European Commission over the country's fiscal policy in the coming months.