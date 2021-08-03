Moody's say Asia-Pacific economies rebounding but deep economic scars holding some back

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Moody's is upbeat on APAC economies but note that Asia-Pacific's strong rebound masks deep economic scars

  • says Asia-Pacific's economic activity likely will rebound strongly in 2021 and 2022 as compared with recent performance
  • APAC's overall output will likely fall short of pre-pandemic forecasts by 2023 because of deep economic scars from the pandemic
  • APAC likely to grow faster in 2021-22 than Middle East & N. Africa and LatAm, but performance to increasingly diverge within region
  • sees about 30% of APAC economies will experience output decline of 2%-8% below pre-pandemic forecast GDP levels by 2023
  • says more than 40% of APAC economies will have output losses exceeding 8% of pre-pandemic GDP forecast levels by 2023

Moody's report headlines via Reuters 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose